Dr. Weyrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Weyrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Weyrich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Weyrich works at
Locations
Timothy P Weyrich MD Laboratory2000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 120, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-3963
Washington Hospital155 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 942-3963
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Did my vasectomy. Great bedside manner. Held conversation during the whole procedure . Had me in and out in what seemed like 15 min.
About Dr. Timothy Weyrich, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1689632291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weyrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weyrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weyrich has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weyrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Weyrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weyrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weyrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weyrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.