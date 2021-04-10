Dr. Timothy Wessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wessel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wessel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Locations
1
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 499-1181
3
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 499-1180
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wessel is as fine and caring a physician as was my late father. I cannot give higher praise that this. Thank you Doctor Wessel for all that you did for me. You are the best.
About Dr. Timothy Wessel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174602197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Cardiovascular Disease
