Dr. Timothy Wei, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Timothy Wei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Wei, MD is a Brain Aneurysm Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Brain Aneurysms, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jiangxi College Of Chinese Med and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Wei works at
East Bay Neurology675 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste A102, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 938-5252
5860 Owens Dr5860 Owens Dr Ste 100, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 938-5252
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wei?
Appreciate Dr. Wei and his amazing staff that do amazing work to get my insurance to approve the migraine meds. Shout out to the staff and the persistence. Thank you so much for all the support for this migraine sufferer.
About Dr. Timothy Wei, MD
- Brain Aneurysms
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1093762825
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University Kt
- Jiangxi College Of Chinese Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wei speaks Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
