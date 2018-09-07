Dr. Timothy Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Watson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Mission Pediatrics
Locations
Mission Pediatrics6926 Brockton Ave Ste 6, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 364-0921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Riverside Mission Pediatric Medical Group215 W 4th St, Perris, CA 92570 Directions (951) 590-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love the environment, good customer service, experienced, knowledgeable. Checking in is easy. Quality medical cares Dr. Watson and his staff make you feel cared for. I appreciate he does not discriminate against insurance carriers and give the same experience quality service for all. He is good with children of all ages, genders and with special needs. Cannot wait for Redlands location to open!
About Dr. Timothy Watson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1730114968
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
