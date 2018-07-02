Overview

Dr. Timothy Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Wang works at Timothy T Wang MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.