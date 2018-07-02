Dr. Timothy Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Timothy T. Wang, MD2350 McKee Rd Ste 2, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 272-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Before the cataract surgery, I could not even decipher between SLOW versus STOP signs. Now, everything looks crystal clear. I can finally see again, thanks Dr. Wang!
About Dr. Timothy Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1902820087
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Med Ctr
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
- University Of Illinois
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Pterygium and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.