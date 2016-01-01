See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Timothy Wang, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Ultrasound, Endoanal
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Ultrasound, Endoanal
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Liver Function Test
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pancreatitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Connecticare
    EmblemHealth
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    SelectHealth
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Gastroenterology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1154499218
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Timothy Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wang's profile.

