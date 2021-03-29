See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Grove City, OH
Dr. Timothy Walter, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (78)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Walter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Walter works at Capitol Sleep Medicine in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol Sleep Medicine
    2441 Old Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 317-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Mar 29, 2021
    Thanks, doctor. My insurance is expensive and they don't pay for sh*t. The office helped me with that so I knew what to expect
    — Mar 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Walter, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Walter, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780625962
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walter works at Capitol Sleep Medicine in Grove City, OH. View the full address on Dr. Walter’s profile.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

