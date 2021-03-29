Dr. Timothy Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Walter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Walter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Walter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capitol Sleep Medicine2441 Old Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 317-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walter?
Thanks, doctor. My insurance is expensive and they don't pay for sh*t. The office helped me with that so I knew what to expect
About Dr. Timothy Walter, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780625962
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Stanford University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.