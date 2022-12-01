See All Ophthalmologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Timothy Walline, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Walline, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Walline, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Walline works at Sabates Eye Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Independence, MO, Prairie Village, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Hagan, MD
Dr. John Hagan, MD
10 (49)
View Profile
Dr. Connor Brass, MD
Dr. Connor Brass, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leawood Eye Center
    11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am -
  2. 2
    Independence Eye Center
    4741 S Arrowhead Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Prairie Village Eye Center
    3800 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
  4. 4
    Sabates Eye Centers at University Health
    2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planvista
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walline?

    Dec 01, 2022
    He was very thorough and answered my questions.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Walline, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Walline, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walline to family and friends

    Dr. Walline's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walline

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Walline, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Walline, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114925294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Mo-Kansas Citysch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Walline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walline has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Walline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Walline, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.