Overview

Dr. Timothy Walline, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Walline works at Sabates Eye Centers in Leawood, KS with other offices in Independence, MO, Prairie Village, KS and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.