Dr. Waite accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timothy Waite, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Waite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Portland, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Port Resources280 Gannett Dr Ste B, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 828-0048
Spurwink Services587 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 871-1582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Waite, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821170598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.