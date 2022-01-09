Overview

Dr. Timothy Wagner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amherst, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at UH Tri City Family Medicine in Amherst, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.