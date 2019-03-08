Overview

Dr. Timothy Viser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Viser works at Cleveland Head & Neck Clinic PC in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.