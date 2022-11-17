Overview

Dr. Timothy Villegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Villegas works at Piedmont Columbus Regional Urogynecology & OB/GYN in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.