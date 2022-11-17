Dr. Timothy Villegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Villegas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Villegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Villegas works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Regional Medical Group - Regional Obstetrics & Gynecology1900 10th Ave Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 653-8556
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villegas?
I LOVE Dr. Villegas, very knowledgeable, very kind. I’ve never had ANY issues.. my biggest issue is having trouble getting someone to pick up. Says the office opens at 8 but I call around 8:45 and the machine says they’re closed. This has happened to me 3 times . Very frustrating
About Dr. Timothy Villegas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942393210
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- San Antonio Uniformed Consortium
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villegas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villegas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villegas works at
Dr. Villegas has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villegas speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Villegas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.