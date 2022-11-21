Dr. Timothy Vavricka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavricka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vavricka, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Vavricka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Vavricka works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest General Surgery401 SW 80th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 601-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vavricka?
The staff is polite, office is clean, and Dr. Vavricka is professional and nice. Highly recommend
About Dr. Timothy Vavricka, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700927175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vavricka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vavricka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vavricka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vavricka works at
Dr. Vavricka has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vavricka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vavricka speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vavricka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vavricka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vavricka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vavricka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.