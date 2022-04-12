Overview

Dr. Timothy Vavra, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Vavra works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, Burr Ridge, IL and River Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.