Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD

Neurology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Vartanian works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Demyelinating Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2020
    If I could use Dr. V as my primary care doctor, I would! I've been a patient of his for 10 years now. When I started having symptoms in 2010, I "interviewed" every single MS center in NYC. MS is a serious disease and I knew I needed to find the perfect doctor to help me with it. Your appointment is never over until you say it's over (my first appointment lasted 3 hours as a result!), and he truly listens. Dr V treats the "whole you" not just the "MS you" and he really does care. He treated my MS very aggressively and I was lucky enough to catch it early (the earlier you catch MS, and the more aggressively you treat it = the best longterm outcome for your life) -- as a result I feel like I'm in the best possible shape of my life, both now and for the future. No regrets! Sadly the bar is set pretty darn low when it comes to healthcare, which is why no matter where I've lived (NYC, KY, CA) there's no question that Dr V and his team (Stacyann & Andrea) is the best neurologist for me!
    Liz E — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD

    Neurology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1437255056
    Education & Certifications

    BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Brighams and Women's Hosp-Harvard
    University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Vartanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vartanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vartanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vartanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vartanian works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vartanian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vartanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vartanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vartanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vartanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

