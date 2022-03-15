Dr. Timothy Vanfrank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanfrank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vanfrank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Vanfrank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Dr. Vanfrank works at
Locations
Corpus Christi Gastroenterology6421 Saratoga Blvd Bldg 106, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (281) 417-4649
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vanfrank is an amazing doctor. He is so nice, personable and a good listener. He is attentive and thorough with his assessments. I had an endoscopy and colonoscopy with not one problem. You can feel safe knowing he understands anything you may need to tell him. He was recommended to me by someone I briefly met. She spoke so highly of him, I called to schedule procedures I had postponed for years. He has a great sense of humor also!
About Dr. Timothy Vanfrank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992775407
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
