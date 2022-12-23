Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanfleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Harrisburg Medical Center, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vanfleet works at
Locations
-
1
Passavant Area Hospital1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-5831Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 547-9236
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Harrisburg Medical Center
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanfleet?
Very professional. Explained options. Very friendly. Felt very comfortable with his disgnosis
About Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629057419
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- So Il University School Of Med
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Marquette U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanfleet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanfleet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanfleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanfleet works at
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanfleet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanfleet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanfleet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanfleet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.