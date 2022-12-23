Overview

Dr. Timothy Vanfleet, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, Harrisburg Medical Center, Hillsboro Area Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and Thomas H Boyd Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vanfleet works at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.