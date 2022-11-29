Dr. Timothy Ungs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Ungs, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ungs, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Ungs works at
Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care2116 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57702 Directions (605) 755-2273
Ratings & Reviews
Had an amazing experience with Dr. Ungs. He was very brief and described everything.
About Dr. Timothy Ungs, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- 1447343967
Education & Certifications
- Aerospace Medicine and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Dr. Ungs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungs works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungs.
