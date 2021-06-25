Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tweito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Tweito works at
Locations
Nevada Retina Center6980 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 732-4500
Rosner P Luss MD3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 560, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-4500
Florida Retina Specialists P.A.280 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 735-8800
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tweito the best retina surgeon!!!!
About Dr. Timothy Tweito, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1023066578
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Shands At University Of Florida
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tweito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tweito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tweito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tweito has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tweito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tweito speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tweito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tweito.
