Overview

Dr. Timothy Tsui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Tsui works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.