Dr. Timothy Treece, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Treece, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Treece works at Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH with other offices in Upper Arlington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery
    4030 Easton Sta Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 246-6900
  2. 2
    Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery
    5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 246-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 17, 2019
    Dr. Treece was very knowledgeable and patient with me throughout my entire experience
    Jodi Rouda Palmer — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Treece, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518958339
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio St University
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Treece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treece has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Treece. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treece.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

