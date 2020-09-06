Overview

Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trainor works at Gastroenterology Group AMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.