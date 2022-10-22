Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Trainor works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Durango6850 N Durango Dr Ste 216, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 896-5279
-
2
Main Office7195 Advanced Way, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 900-0296Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Henderson2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 900-0519Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trainor?
Very efficient. Dr Trainor had his notes and I had mine. Answered all my questions and some I didn't ask.
About Dr. Timothy Trainor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598745655
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Univ Med Ctr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trainor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trainor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trainor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trainor works at
Dr. Trainor has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trainor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Trainor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trainor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trainor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trainor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.