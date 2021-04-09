See All General Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD

General Surgery
4 (66)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Tollestrup works at Tim Tollestrup, MD in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tim Tollestrup, M.D.
    3035 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 666-0463

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Brachial Plexopathy
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Brachial Plexopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tollestrup?

    Apr 09, 2021
    Excellent knowledge of the peripheral nerve terrain. Very thorough consultation. I'm still processing my surgical outcome. I'm confident that if the outcome is not optimal, the next one will be as I am very impressed with this doctor!
    Bob — Apr 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tollestrup to family and friends

    Dr. Tollestrup's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tollestrup

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD.

    About Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982711628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tollestrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tollestrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tollestrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tollestrup works at Tim Tollestrup, MD in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tollestrup’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Tollestrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tollestrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tollestrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tollestrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tim Tollestrup, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.