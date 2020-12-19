Overview

Dr. Timothy Tierney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Tierney works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

