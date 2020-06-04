Dr. Timothy Thomason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Thomason, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Thomason, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irving, TX.
Dr. Thomason works at
Locations
-
1
Metroplex ENT & Allergy6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 300, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 253-4280Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Main Clinic - Ste 225 - Thomason2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 225, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 253-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomason?
I’ve visited Dr. Thomason off and on for 10 years. He has treated my nasal polyps twice (2011 and 2018). As long as I live in Dallas I will continue going to him and following his advice on treatment for my chronic nasal issues. He is thorough, he listens, and he tells it like it is. I trust him with my health in an area that I have a lot of issues on. Great doctor and great guy.
About Dr. Timothy Thomason, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1114942018
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomason works at
Dr. Thomason has seen patients for Throat Pain, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomason speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.