Dr. Timothy Thomas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Thomas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Elite Pain & Health13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 943-6200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thomas Foot & Ankle Clinic5300 N Grand Blvd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 943-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
De Thomas is friendly to patients & staff. He knows exactly what needed done and explained everything in easy terms. I got in fairly quickly for initial visit and surgery was scheduled quickly. His Surgery Scheduler, Margie, is incredible! She double checked and triple checked to make sure everything was ready for Surgery day! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Timothy Thomas, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.