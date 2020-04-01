Overview

Dr. Timothy Thistlethwaite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Thistlethwaite works at Timothy Thistlethwaite MD in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.