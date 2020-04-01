Dr. Timothy Thistlethwaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thistlethwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Thistlethwaite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Thistlethwaite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Dr. Thistlethwaite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Timothy Thistlethwaite MD100 Peyton Way Ste 100, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 205-5207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thistlethwaite?
Excellent physician. Uses an automated phone system like many other offices do. I always get prompt call backs and assistance. Wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Timothy Thistlethwaite, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831284116
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- Charleston Area Medical Center - General Hospital
- West Virginia University
- WV Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thistlethwaite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thistlethwaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thistlethwaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thistlethwaite works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thistlethwaite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thistlethwaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thistlethwaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thistlethwaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.