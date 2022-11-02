Dr. Timothy Tanty, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Tanty, DDS
Overview
Dr. Timothy Tanty, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Tanty works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental Forest Home5100 W Forest Home Ave Ste 203, Milwaukee, WI 53219 Directions (414) 485-0490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanty?
Dr. Tanty really cares about his patients!! He's always calming and reassuring.
About Dr. Timothy Tanty, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1679630081
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tanty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanty works at
351 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.