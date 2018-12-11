Dr. Timothy Talbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Talbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Talbert, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Medical School - Memphis and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.
Dr. Talbert works at
Locations
Diagnostic Cardiology Group2341 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-4106
Hospital Affiliations
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Stacy. I've had 3 differnt heart doctors. Finally found one that could fix me, rather than drug me with medications. After my heart procedure with Dr Talbert, I was able to throw my drugs away. don't need them anymore. It took weeks to get into see him, and the wait was longer than most, but it was worth the effort.
About Dr. Timothy Talbert, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1619966330
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center - Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowships
- University of Tennessee Medical Center (Memphis)- Internal Medicine Internship & Residency
- University of Tennessee Medical School - Memphis
- Vanderbilt University
