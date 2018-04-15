Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Suttle works at
Locations
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons-Defiance1250 Ralston Ave, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 782-5774
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suttle did my kidney surgery. Fantastic job. Takes the time to explain everything before and after the surgery. I highly recommend him if your in need of a Urologist.
About Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Urology
