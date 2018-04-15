Overview

Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Suttle works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.