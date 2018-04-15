See All Urologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD

Urology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Suttle works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary
    2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 531-8558
    ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons-Defiance
    1250 Ralston Ave, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 782-5774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2018
    Dr. Suttle did my kidney surgery. Fantastic job. Takes the time to explain everything before and after the surgery. I highly recommend him if your in need of a Urologist.
    Tim Thompson in Lambertville, Mi — Apr 15, 2018
    About Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093039976
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Suttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suttle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suttle has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Suttle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suttle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

