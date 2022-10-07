Overview

Dr. Timothy Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Kim works at McLaren Macomb Health Associates in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.