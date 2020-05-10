Overview

Dr. Timothy Sullivan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Thayer County Health Services.



Dr. Sullivan works at Coddington Medical Family Prctc in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.