Overview

Dr. Timothy Stutzman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Stutzman works at NORTHWEST FAMILY MEDICINE in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.