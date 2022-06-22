See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bozeman, MT
Dr. Timothy Strigenz, MD

Pain Medicine
19 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Strigenz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Strigenz works at Abaroske Emergency Physicians in Bozeman, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bozeman Health
    915 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Nerve Block, Somatic
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jun 22, 2022
    I've had a lot of cortisone shots. Dr Strigenz is the best
    Leona — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Strigenz, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801991682
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strigenz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strigenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strigenz works at Abaroske Emergency Physicians in Bozeman, MT. View the full address on Dr. Strigenz’s profile.

    Dr. Strigenz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strigenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strigenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strigenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

