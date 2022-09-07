Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stremmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM
Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Anniston Foot Care Center708 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 238-9991
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Staff and Doctor very friendly, took time needed to evaluate my condition. Well worth the 2 month wait to see Dr. Stremmel. Can highly recommend this doctor if you have problems with your feet.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1750389649
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Stremmel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stremmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stremmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stremmel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stremmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stremmel speaks German.
