Overview

Dr. Timothy Stremmel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stremmel works at Anniston Foot Care Center in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.