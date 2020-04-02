Overview

Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Spiegel works at TIMOTHY M SPIEGEL MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.