Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Spiegel works at TIMOTHY M SPIEGEL MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy M Spiegel MD
    1919 State St Ste 306, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-5752

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lompoc Valley Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 02, 2020
    Dr. Spiegel was a life saver for me. During the corona virus pandemic, Dr. Spiegel agreed to see me on short notice to evaluate an auto-immune problem that was seriously affecting my health, with potential for serious lifelong impacts. No other doctors were available in my immediate area. He coordinated with my primary Dr. and quickly determined from his evaluation at the appt and bloodwork previously completed what the issue was and I am now on my way to recovery. He is no nonsense, direct and gets down to business. I recommend Dr. Spiegel
    — Apr 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Spiegel, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700870243
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Affil Pgm
    • Geo Washington University Hospital
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Internal Medicine
