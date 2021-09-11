Overview

Dr. Timothy Sowerby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Charing Cross Westminster Medical Schools, University Of London and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Sowerby works at Marin Gastroenterology in Novato, CA with other offices in Corte Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.