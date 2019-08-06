Overview

Dr. Timothy Sniezek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Preston, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Sniezek works at PRESTON FAMILY PHYSICIANS PA in Preston, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.