Overview

Dr. Timothy Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Brigham Health Orthopaedic Surgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Pituitary Tumor and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.