Dr. Timothy Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Smith, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Utah Physician Care Center1160 E 3900 S Ste 1200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5917
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything in great detail. Very helpful. Thanks Dr. Smith
About Dr. Timothy Smith, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1053750190
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
