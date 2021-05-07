Dr. Timothy Slaven, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Slaven, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Slaven, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Slaven works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanticare Physician Group517 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3090Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Atlantic Coast Living Fit Center Inc.2500 English Creek Ave Ste 200, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 677-7776
-
3
Atlanticare Urgent Care Manahawkin547 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slaven?
Dr Slaven has been my cardiologist since 2019. I find him to be compassionate, professional, proactive, and caring. He and his staff are amazing and I’m fortunate to have him in my corner.
About Dr. Timothy Slaven, DO
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043215288
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaven works at
Dr. Slaven has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slaven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.