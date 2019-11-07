Dr. Timothy Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Simmons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Simmons works at
Locations
1
Dr Timothy Simmons1040 Elm Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 257-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simmons, is a good caring doctor. Explains issues very well and has a charming personality. The down side is the long wait at his office. Office staff is ok but does not communicate well. Needs a little more customer service attitude. Doctor had an emergency at 5:30 am. They had time enough to let patients know he would be late!
About Dr. Timothy Simmons, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124199427
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simmons speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
