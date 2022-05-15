Dr. Timothy Siegfried, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegfried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Siegfried, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Siegfried, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Owasso, OK. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Siegfried works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Tulsa Foot & Ankle Specs10229 E 96th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 272-8920
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegfried?
Dr. Siegfried is a really great doctor and listens when you talk to him about your problems your having. He also explains to you in terms you can understand on what he can do to solve those problems. He is a great surgeon and I would highly recommend him. He has a nice office staff too.
About Dr. Timothy Siegfried, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1164536256
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegfried has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegfried accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegfried works at
Dr. Siegfried speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegfried. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegfried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegfried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegfried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.