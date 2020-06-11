See All Podiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Timothy Short, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Short, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Short works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-6850
    Ohc-tchoupitoulas
    5300 Tchoupitoulas St Ste C2, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 703-3088

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Jun 11, 2020
    Dr. Short is the best podiatrist in Louisiana! I can not explain in words how wonderful Dr. short and his staff is. I seen seven podiatrists before I found Dr. Short. I needed reconstructive surgery on my feet due to arthritis and I suffered from Extreme neuropathy. Dr. Short answers all of my questions before I could even asked them. His stafff returned all my calls and was extremely nice and very knowledgeable. I thought I would stuffer all my life with pain and disfigured feet. The surgery went wonderful and the results are beyond amazing. I can wear heels and sandals again. Thank you Dr. Short you gave me my life back. You are a miracle worker. Ochsner Hospital needs to honor you with a reward.
    shirley doley — Jun 11, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Short, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Florida State University
