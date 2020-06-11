Dr. Timothy Short, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Short, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Short, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Short works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-6850
Ohc-tchoupitoulas5300 Tchoupitoulas St Ste C2, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 703-3088
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Short is the best podiatrist in Louisiana! I can not explain in words how wonderful Dr. short and his staff is. I seen seven podiatrists before I found Dr. Short. I needed reconstructive surgery on my feet due to arthritis and I suffered from Extreme neuropathy. Dr. Short answers all of my questions before I could even asked them. His stafff returned all my calls and was extremely nice and very knowledgeable. I thought I would stuffer all my life with pain and disfigured feet. The surgery went wonderful and the results are beyond amazing. I can wear heels and sandals again. Thank you Dr. Short you gave me my life back. You are a miracle worker. Ochsner Hospital needs to honor you with a reward.
About Dr. Timothy Short, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679512933
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida State University
