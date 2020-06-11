Overview

Dr. Timothy Short, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Short works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.