Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
-
2
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists1001 Hadley Rd # LL050, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 865-5904
-
3
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists1001 Hadley Rd # LL050, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoemaker?
visits have always been on time,Dr shoemaker is so pleasant to the point of not minding going to a docter, excellent listener and lastly letys you make your choices without being pushy at all.
About Dr. Timothy Shoemaker, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1871751461
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoemaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoemaker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoemaker works at
Dr. Shoemaker has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoemaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.