Dr. Timothy Shiben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Shiben, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Shiben, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Allegheny Gen Hospital
Dr. Shiben works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology2605 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 3 Suite 202, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Massac Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiben?
Excellent doctor, very personable. Would highly recommend & will see again.
About Dr. Timothy Shiben, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780652347
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shiben using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shiben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiben works at
Dr. Shiben has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.