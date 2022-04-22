Overview

Dr. Tim Shepherd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Shepherd works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.