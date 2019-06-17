Dr. Sheehan III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Sheehan III, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Sheehan III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Optimal Psychiatry PLLC1600 W 38th St Ste 404, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-7741
- 2 1310 Ranch Road 620 S Ste B195, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 871-8455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sheehan is a very good listener. He carefully explained all my options. ai feel very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Timothy Sheehan III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407058357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sheehan III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan III.
