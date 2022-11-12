Overview

Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Shaver works at Virginia Surgical Specialists in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.