Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Shaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Surgical Specialists1860 Town Center Dr Ste 440, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 517-6941Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaver?
I visite him to have his opinion a a scond opinion. A very professional, nice and wonderful person. He spent a lots of time with me, listening and explaining to me my situation. He was very aware of my health issues and had already studied all my information and contacted my primary care physician and my GI specialist to discuss my problem bof we met. His responses and explanations were very direct and vey understandable. He showed indeed that he is a Veteran surgeon who you can trust to re- visit him. Than you Dr Shaver!
About Dr. Timothy Shaver, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1417950981
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Tripler Army Medical Center (Honolulu, Hawaii)
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaver works at
Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.